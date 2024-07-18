Four-way stop signs installed at dangerous Tooele intersection

TOOELE CITY, Utah — Homeowners at 400 North and 100 East are used to the sights and sounds of cars crashing at the Tooele intersection.

"When we first moved here and starting having kids, we never allowed them to play in the yard without supervision because we were afraid of this corner," said April Taylor.

April and Jonathan Taylor have lived in their home for thirty years and the intersection has always been a concern.

"This is 100 East right here. It's a wide street, so [drivers] take it as an alternate to Main Street down there," explained Jonathan.

The couple said cars have swerved into their yard four times. They've had to replace their fence thrice.

A lucky tree stump in their front lawn even stopped a vehicle from heading into their home.

"You look out the window and think, 'Thank goodness that stump is there,'" said April.

FOX 13 News covered the dangerous intersection four years ago when neighbors posted signs begging the city to make their streets safer.

"When the two cars come together, it sounds like a big bomb," said Shannon Bullock in 2020.

"I watched two little girls almost get hit. They were so close they were actually touching the hood of the car," said Dee Byergo four years ago.

After years of asking, Tooele city officials finally installed a four-way stop this week.

Signs down the road remind drivers to slow down for the new changes.

The Taylors finally have a little more peace of mind

"It was very exciting, very exciting," said April.