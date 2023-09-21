Dogs adopted from Ogden no-kill shelter before being euthanized

OGDEN, Utah — After years of operating as a no-kill shelter, Weber County Animal Services was on the brink of having to euthanize 14 dogs.

“Last week, we were in dire straits,” said adoption coordinator Lisa Weiss. “We had 96 kennels and I had 111 dogs.”

Weiss shared the tough decision to social media that they would have to start putting dogs down to make room. Since then, the community’s response has stunned the shelter.

“This wall was filled with fliers of the other dogs that were in the back because we didn’t have enough room for all the dogs to be in this room,” said Weiss, pointing to a blank wall. “This is empty now and I’ve never seen it empty. It gives me chills, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

All fourteen dogs have been adopted. They were set to be put down Sept. 26.

“We both were just instantly drawn to her. We just kind of fell in love with her,” said Amanda Stockberger.

Stockberger saw Lu, an eight-year-old black bully mix, on Facebook and knew she just had to do the 320-mile drive from Ennis, Montana to get her.

Lu was the last of the fourteen dogs to be adopted.

“There was this sweet ‘Help me’ look in her eyes and we were just like – we have to go get her,” said Stockberger.

A rescue picked up the dog Thursday and will hold her until Stockberger gets to Utah on Saturday.

“Everything has really just come together just so effortlessly,” she said.

Weiss said the over-capacity problem is temporarily solved now that the shelter only has 50+ dogs, but she doesn’t want the good news to stop people from helping pets in need.

“The best thing is seeing those dogs walk out the door with a family or a person," she said. "It’s the best feeling in the world."

At the shelter, an adult dog is $25 and a puppy is $50.