FOX 13 confirms Salt Lake City hotel where missing woman Gabby Petito was last seen

SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 News has confirmed the hotel where missing woman, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, was last seen in public on August 24 as a Fairfield Inn and Suites near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

We went there Wednesday night. Staff wouldn't speak to us on camera, but they did say the FBI and police officers had visited the hotel recently.

They also told us that Gabby stayed there for more than a day.

This morning the search for Petito is focused on Wyoming. That's where she and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie reportedly were when she last spoke to her mother.

Utah investigators 'not ruling anything out' in double homicide near missing Gabby Petito incident

Her stepfather is there now and spoke to FOX News about the efforts to find Gabby.

"The police are doing everything they can. That's all we can rely on right now. That all these law enforcement agencies are working together collectively. And they are doing their best to find out what happened, where she is," said James Schmidt.

Richard Stafford, a spokesman for Petito’s family, also released a statement Wednesday calling on Laundrie to cooperate with police, calling his silence "reprehensible."

"Brian claims he wants to sit in the background while we search for Gabby in the wilderness of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks," he said. "Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home. In his home!"

Laundrie has been named a person of interest but not a suspect in connection with Petito’s disappearance.

Gabby's family has grown impatient with Laundrie since he arrived home in early September without Gabby. He has refused to cooperate with police and has hired a lawyer.

Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11 shortly after she ceased regular communication with her friends and family. The couple were traveling the country to visit national parks in a white Ford Transit van, which Laundrie drove home to Florida.

Petito was reportedly last seen in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Officials are urging anyone with information regarding the case to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

