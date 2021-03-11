FOX 13 delivers in-depth news coverage, strong ratings in February sweeps

SALT LAKE CITY — KSTU FOX 13 continues to deliver on its commitment to impactful, in-depth journalism that Utah news audiences rely upon.

In the month of February, FOX 13 News was the only local news station to have a reporter covering each day of the 2021 legislative session. FOX 13’s Investigative Team exposed gaps in Utah’s background check system for public teachers, uncovered the local businesses cited for violating COVID-19 guidelines, and alerted the public to the billions of dollars in gains generated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ investment fund.

“FOX 13 News 360” showcased FOX 13’s long-form approach to public affairs journalism with in-depth reports on Utah’s “Dixie State Dilemma,” the debate over law enforcement releasing mug shots, and existential threats to Utah’s vast oil and gas industry.

KSTU’s series, “The Rebound,” continues to address the challenges and creative solutions Utahns are finding to navigate the financial and social hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Utahns expect and deserve more than just headlines from local news stations,” said Marc Sternfield, Senior Director of News at FOX 13. “They want depth of coverage from multiple perspectives, on all platforms. FOX 13 is proud of our commitment to this, and we believe audiences appreciate it.”

The recently completed February sweeps continued the trend of KSTU FOX 13 having the highest news viewership among adults 25-54, winning more time periods than all competitors combined.

Highlights include:

• Early Morning News (4:30 – 6 a.m.) No. 1

• Morning News (6 – 10 a.m.) No. 1

• Midday News (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) No. 1

• Early Evening News (4 – 5 p.m.) No. 1

• Evening News (5 – 6 p.m.) No. 2

• Late News (9 – 10:30 p.m.) No. 2

• Weekend Morning News (7 – 9 a.m.) No. 1

• Utah Lifestyle Programs No. 1

*Source: A.C. Nielsen

“Providing more local news with the highest viewership among Utah local news stations is rewarding. However, what really sets FOX 13 News apart is the impactful, in-depth journalism that we produce every day.” said KSTU General Manager Tim Ermish.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”