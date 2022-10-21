FOX 13 Investigates: Latest Jan. 6 suspect already on probation in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — One day before he was arrested this week in connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, a West Jordan man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in an unrelated incident.

Justin Dee Adams, 48, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a South Jordan courtroom to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Court records show a judge sentenced him to 12 months of probation. A reckless driving charge was dismissed.

A South Jordan police spokesman said the charges stemmed from a dispute Adams had with another driver.

Then on Wednesday, federal prosecutors unsealed five charges against Adams related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The most serious count is a felony accusing Adams of assaulting police.

Court records say Adams and two companions traveled to Washington, D.C., for the “Stop the Steal” rally. As a riot broke out on the upper west plaza of the Capitol, prosecutors allege, Adams charged the police line.

Still photos taken from body camera video depict Adams pulling on a bike rack police were using for crowd control. The records do not describe Adams’ companions’ conduct at the Capitol.

Adams is the 11th Utahn charged in the riot. He’s the second accused of violence that day and the first Utahn who was the subject of a significant manhunt.

The FBI labeled Adams as “assault on officer” suspect 374. The bureau posted photos of Adams and asked for tips.

Agents got one in November. Court records say someone recognized Adams from the gun shop he owns. The FBI then obtained social media and other records showing Adams was at the riot.

In the federal case, Adams’ attorney did not return messages seeking comment.

Federal marshals booked Adams into the Tooele County jail. He’ll have a chance to ask for a release pending trial during a hearing Oct. 28.

So far, everyone convicted of assaulting police on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to years in prison.

Utah court records also show Adams was convicted in 2019 in Herriman of misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct. Adams entered what’s called a plea in abeyance. The charges were dismissed after Adams completed the terms of the agreement.