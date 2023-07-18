FOX 13 launches 'Driven to Change' to keep Utah's roads safe

With Utah recently being named one of the worst states for road rage, FOX 13 is proud to launch "Driven to Change," a new focus aimed at keeping people safe on the roads.

The initiative is a year-round effort, examining critical issues impacting Utah drivers. FOX 13’s goal is to shine a light on what is causing so many incidents on Utah’s roadways, often resulting in serious injuries or loss of life.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Department of Public Safety, in 2022 Utah experienced 322 fatalities on Utah roads — a trend that both agencies would like to end.

“Utah is seeing a dangerous trend on our roadways, and it needs to stop,” said FOX 13 news director Stacey Roberts. “As a station we believe it is critical to shine a light on this issue in an effort to keep each other safe.”

To kick things off, FOX 13 will air a 30-minute special report, "Rooting Out Road Rage,” on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

Hosted by Bob Evans and Kelly Chapman, the special will feature stories from FOX 13 investigative reporters Robyn Oguinye and Nate Carlisle, along with FOX 13 traffic reporter Dani Ruberti.

"We are grateful to FOX 13 for bringing attention to this critical issue," UDOT Public Relations Director John Gleason said. "It takes all of us working together to improve driving behavior, and educational efforts like ‘Driven to Change’ will help save lives on our roads."