FOX 13 News | 5 PM Digital Newscast
In today's local news headlines: Utah Republican lawmakers admit "cease and desist" letter on abortion is opinion; Great Salt Lake cleanup event brings in record number of volunteers; and more.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 19:09:41-04
SALT LAKE CITY — Watch the video above for today's local news headlines, including:
- Cache Valley high school hazing incident
- Utah Republican lawmakers admit "cease and desist" letter on abortion is opinion
- Great Salt Lake cleanup event brings in record number of volunteers
- Weather: Staying mostly warm, with chance of showers next week
- Sports: BYU football struggling against Oregon
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.