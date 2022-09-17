FOX 13 News | 5 PM Digital Newscast

Posted at 5:07 PM, Sep 17, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — Watch the video above for today's local news headlines, including:

Cache Valley high school hazing incident

Utah Republican lawmakers admit "cease and desist" letter on abortion is opinion

Great Salt Lake cleanup event brings in record number of volunteers

Weather: Staying mostly warm, with chance of showers next week

Sports: BYU football struggling against Oregon

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.