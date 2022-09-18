FOX 13 News | 9 PM Digital Newscast
Bikers Against Child Abuse celebrates 25 years; Utah's Indian community gathers to celebrate their culture; Update on man arrested in domestic violence SWAT situation in Utah County
Posted at 9:05 PM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 23:05:00-04
Watch the video above for today's top local news, including:
- Bikers Against Child Abuse, an international nonprofit founded in Utah, celebrates 25 years
- Utah's Indian community gathers to celebrate their culture with a "mela," or carnival
- Update on man arrested in domestic violence SWAT situation in Utah County
- Weather & sports
