FOX 13 News joins collaborative to help save the Great Salt Lake

As the provider of so much to Utah, there is no greater resource to the state than the Great Salt Lake. But over the last decade, our prized jewel has been slowly dying as water levels sink to record levels.

Without the Great Salt Lake, drinking water and tourism suffers, as well as the wildlife that call the lake their home. Due to drought, climate change and water diversion, one of the largest bodies of water in North America is in critical condition.

Because of this dire situation, FOX 13 News is joining in the launch of the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a large-scale journalistic initiative to come up with solutions to help save the lake for future generations.

Made up of 17 Utah organizations, the collaborative will share stories to help raise the level of concern about the lake and how it affects the entire state.

"The role of the Great Salt Lake Collaborative is to bring together the best research and reporting with the aim of not just illuminating the scope of the problem, but rather to highlight and encourage solutions.” said Marc Sternfield, Senior Director of News at FOX 13.

The time to act is now, as low levels at the Great Salt Lake could lead to toxic dust storms, changes in the Utah snowpack and possibly expose chemicals that would further worsen northern Utah's problematic air quality.

“All Utahns have a vested interest in saving the Great Salt Lake,” added Sternfield.

Supported by a grant from the Knight Foundation and sponsored by the Community Foundation of Utah, the Great Salt Lake Collaborative hopes to keep the lake alive and well for decades to come. And only by working together will all the organizations involved achieve success.

“While news organizations typically compete against one another for audiences, we believe collaboration is needed to affect change on this issue,” Sternfield said. "Few issues are more critical to Utah’s future than our environment. We look forward to collaborating with other community partners to rehabilitate and protect the Great Salt Lake.”

Those with ideas for the collaborative to pursue are asked to CLICK HERE to share their suggestions.

The following organizations make up the Great Salt Lake Collaborative: