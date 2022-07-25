FOX 13 News Pioneer Day special report

FOX 13 News is proud to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Pioneer Day, and the amazing spirit of all who left everything behind to start life anew in the Salt Lake Valley all those years ago.

From the history of their journey and the artifacts they left behind, to their descendants who carry on their bloodline, the legacy of the Utah pioneers continues to play a major role in our communities.

Our celebration of these pioneers' grit, determination, courage and fortitude culminated in a half-hour FOX 13 News special report hosted by anchors Bob Evans and Dan Evans Sunday night, showcasing the Pioneer Memorial Museum, the stories of modern descendants, Utah pioneers of color, Utah before the pioneers, and the modern-day pioneers.

The special report can be watched in full in the video above.