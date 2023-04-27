Watch Now
Win free chicken wings for a year at grand opening of Utah restaurant

Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 27, 2023
OREM, Utah — Free chicken wings for a year is the prize for the first 100 people in line at the new Buffalo Wild Wings opening in Orem on Monday, May 1.

To secure a place in line, go to the new location at 575 E University Parkway, Suite B28.

Regular hours will be Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.—1 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.—12 a.m.

This new location seeks to attract sports fans with stadium-like A/V technologies with wall-to-wall LED modular screens to watch games in style.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is all about creating legendary experiences between friends, and we want this restaurant to continue that mission by providing the greatest of all time, in every aspect,” said John Bowie, President, Buffalo Wild Wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings is the largest sports bar in the world with 1,300 locations in eight global markets.

