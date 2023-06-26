FREE entry to Utah's Hogle Zoo for families of military personnel and veterans

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're looking for a summer activity that won't break the bank, Utah's Hogle Zoo has a special offer for military personnel, veterans and their families.

On Saturday, July 1, active service members, retired veterans, military-benefitted family members, families of fallen soldiers, and their immediate families can receive free admission to the zoo.

All a guest has to do to take advantage of the offer is show a valid military ID to the ticket window and they'll be let in to experience the zoo for free.

That means you'll be able to see the brand-new baby zebra that joined the zoo's herd less than a month ago!

Guests who attend Saturday will be able to participate in a parade after decking out strollers and wagons with decorations. A mosaic of chalk art will also be available for visitors to view the entire day in the entry plaza.

The free admission day comes as Utah's Hogle Zoo celebrates American Zoo Day, which is a holiday dedicated to the work of zookeepers and conservationists.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.