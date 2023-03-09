Free formal wear available for teens at library swap

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — This weekend, teens can score a dressy look at a library clothing swap ahead of this spring's upcoming formal events.

You may remember your own prom or spring dance. It's one of the pinnacle experiences in high school and can be stressful for those who may not have the means to buy a new formal outfit.

That's where the Salt Lake County Library and its "Teen Formal Wear Swap" event come in.

The event dates back to 2019 and hundreds of clothing items, as well as accessories, have been donated to be given at no charge to any teen preparing for the spring formal season.

“It’s really for everyone and it has something for everyone,” said Jeff Buydos, the spokesperson for The County Library. “One of the things the library really tries to do is make the community a better place.”

Dresses and suits have been laundered and de-wrinkled and some have never been worn, still with their original tags attached.

“We are giving people the opportunity to get some stuff that maybe they wouldn’t be able to afford,” Buydos said. “Hopefully they can come in and find something they like.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Taylorsville branch of The County Library.

The first hour is reserved for those with VIP tickets, meaning they donated clothing in February.

The remainder of the event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. is open to the public.

Those who attend are not required to have a library card or be residents of Salt Lake county.

More information about the event can be found here.