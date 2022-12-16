Free holiday concert returns December 19 at Vivant Arena

SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Arena will host the Larry H. and Gail Miller family's 38th annual Christmas concert and sing-along on Monday, December 19.

This year's concert features Mat and Savanna Shaw and emcee Kurt Bestor.

“Our family has carried on the tradition of providing a free holiday concert to the community since 1997, and we are honored to continue this family Christmas tradition this year,” said Steve Miller, chair of the Larry H. Miller Company.

“We invite the community to come together for a special night of Christmas carols and joy.”

The Christmas Carol Sing-Along will feature the 60-piece West Valley Symphony of Utah conducted by Donny Gilbert.

Santa Claus and the Jazz Bear will also be there to join in the holiday fun.




