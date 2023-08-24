Free online public schools ready to welcome students K-12

SALT LAKE CITY — It's back to school time, but for some students, learning online best meets their needs, and two tuition-free virtual public schools are ready to welcome them.

Utah Virtual Academy and Career Academy of Utah are led by state-certified teachers and are now open for students located anywhere in the state.

These K-12 virtual schools offer personalized lesson plans and offer in-person events to help students stay connected is a digital classroom.

“We’re committed to crafting a high-quality educational plan for each student that sets them up to achieve their goals after graduation,” said Dr. Bonita Teasley, Executive Director at CAU.

“Utah’s online K-12 schools offer students one-on-one interactions with teachers, courses that prepare them for successful career paths, school credit recovery programs, interactive social events and flexible scheduling in a safe, welcoming learning environment.”

UTVA serves students across the state in grades K-12, with part-time courses are available for grades 7-12 as part of the Statewide Online Education Program.

CAU is currently providing instruction for grades K-9 with plans to add upper grades in the future.and will add upper grades in later years.

CAU offers dual enrollment opportunities with Utah State University, along with partnerships with technical colleges throughout the state.

To learn about enrolling, visit utva.k12.com or cau.k12.com.