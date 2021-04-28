Free opioid workshops in Moab seek to reduce overdoses

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Opioids have taken the lives of too many people across Utah and the nation, so the Moab City Police Department is promoting a community event at Moab Regional Hospital to learn about the risks and signs of opioid use.

These free educational workshops are in response to a significant increase in referrals to the hospital for young people--those under the age of 22.

Most disturbing is the increase in the use of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and can be deadly in amounts as small as the tip of a pen.

READ: Common misperceptions about opioids and the epidemic in Utah

These amounts can be laced into other drugs, such as marijuana, so that users may not even know they are at risk of a deadly overdose.

Two presentations will be offered by the hospital; the first will be streamed live on Facebook, on May 4 at 6pm, and the second will be in-person on May 6 at 3pm, 4pm, or 5pm.

For more information or to register for the workshops, call 435-719-3771.

