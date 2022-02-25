Free public transportation bill won't advance in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would have offered free public transit in Utah will not advance in the state legislature this year.

Rep. Joel Briscoe’s bill came with a hefty price tag — about $40-50 million a year, but it would have made all UTA buses and trains free. Briscoe told FOX 13 News that he’s not giving up and will bring the bill back next year.

"The legislature finds the money for the things it finds important. I think what we need to do is we need to change minds and we need to shift people to talking about opportunity for mobility and getting around," said Briscoe. "This is more than clean air. This is helping people get access to jobs. This is economic development."

UTA has been offering Free Fare February throughout the month, leading to a 20% increase in weekday ridership and a 34% increase on weekends.