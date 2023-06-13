Free-speech group threatens to sue Orem library for removing displays

OREM, Utah — A national free-speech organization is threatening the City of Orem with a lawsuit, accusing the city of censorship and violating the First Amendment.

The Utah Library Association said the censorship started last summer.

“About a year ago last June, the Orem City Library pulled their Pride display in the children’s department after a request from a member of the Orem City Council,” said association president Patrick Hoecherl.

It’s reached the point that the national organization FIRE — the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression — is stepping in and threatening the city with a lawsuit.

“It’s taking away an opportunity for people and for children to see themselves in the library when they walk into the building,” said Hoecherl.

In a seven-page letter sent to the city and the council members, the organization explained that since June 2022, the city “further censored the public library by banning all heritage-month displays, including Hispanic Heritage Month, Native American History Month, and Black History Month, even though the library had hosted these popular displays for several years before the City’s ban.”

The letter went on to say that displays celebrating holidays like Columbus Day, Christmas, and the Fourth of July were allowed to continue.

“These librarians are people that are living in these communities,” said Hoecherl. “They’re there every day doing that work, seeing those people. It’s very difficult when a government official kind of steps in with a political agenda.”

The City of Orem sent FOX 13 News a statement, saying:

"Orem City disagrees with the claims of non-compliance with the law surrounding its library in a recent letter from an organization known as the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and believes these are based on FIRE’s misunderstanding of the facts. Orem has consistently complied with all applicable laws and regulations and strongly believes in and upholds the principles of freedom of expression as well as the First Amendment rights of our employees and patrons.

"The City is evaluating the letter’s allegations and will respond at the appropriate time.

"We are committed and remain open to honest and constructive dialogue to address these concerns and welcome the opportunity to engage with all parties involved. We once again invite the Utah Library Association (ULA) to engage with us directly to gain a more accurate and comprehensive understanding."

Orem City Councilwoman Debby Lauret also sent a statement. She wrote: “We welcome all people and represent all races, diversity, orientations, and ethnic groups in our community. Orem is family city USA-families come in many shapes and sizes. We the council never directed limiting any groups through displays! It was an unfortunate misunderstanding."