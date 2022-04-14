Free tax clinics can help Utahns file before it's too late

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Whether you like it or not tax time rolls around every year, but when they're due can change depending on holidays, weekends, or even a pandemic.

This year (2022) Tax Day falls on a Friday, which is the same day that government workers observe Emancipation Day, so the deadline for taxes is on Monday, April 18 instead.

This means if you're one of the people who have not filed yet, there's still time and you can get some free help with it too.

The Westminster Tax Clinic offers free tax preparation and financial advocacy services to people with low- to moderate-income, people with disabilities, the elderly, active duty military, veterans, members of Native American tribes, and limited English proficiency taxpayers.

The tax clinics are available at three locations:

Salt Lake County Government Center - 2001 South State Street, North Building, Salt Lake City, 84190

Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) West Valley Center - 3460 South 5600 West, West Valley City, 84128

Summit County Park City Center - Summit County Library, 1885 West Ute Boulevard, Park City, 84098

The 2022 tax clinics will be open until April 18, 2022.

At this time, the tax clinic does not allow any walk-ins due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Here's what you need to bring with you:

Download and print your IRS intake form. (To protect your privacy, do not email forms that include your personal information, especially your social security number, to anyone). Gather government-issued photo IDs and SSN/ITIN cards for yourself and anyone on your return. Gather all necessary tax documents and previous years' tax returns if you have them. Schedule an appointment during business hours. Arrive at your appointment on time with all your documents. Don't forget your face mask.

The tax clinic can help you with federal and multi-state tax returns, applications to the Department of Workforce Services for food stamps, medical, and childcare, applications to Salt Lake County Treasurer’s Office for property tax abatements and tax delinquencies, applications to Utah Community Action for housing, heat, and weatherization, and applications to Salt Lake City for the handyman grant, home rehab loan program, and homebuyer program.

If you need help setting up an appointment or have more questions, you can call the Westminster Tax Clinic at 801-210-8291.

It's also not too late to file for an extension. Taxpayers have until the end of April 18 to apply for an extension, which pushes the deadline to October 15.