Free Utah fun for veterans and families on Veteran's Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday is Veteran's Day and to celebrate the sacrifices of veterans, active service members and their families, Utah attractions are offering a free day of fun.

Utah's Hogle Zoo is offering free admission to active service members, retired veterans, military-benefitted family members, immediate family and families of fallen soldiers on Saturday.

A valid military ID must be presented at the ticket window to be granted free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Veteran's Day.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is also joining in on the discounts with free admission on Saturday.

Active-duty, retired military, military spouses and immediate family members can get free admission to the aquarium in Draper on Saturday by presenting a Military ID.

While Clark Planetarium is always free to everyone, veterans can add to their experience by getting free tickets to any film on Saturday. Usually, tickets to films cost extra, but with valid Military ID, veterans can see a film of their choice for free.

Family members of veterans can get tickets for films for a discounted rate of $5.

For veterans looking to add a furry friend to their family, Salt Lake County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for all veterans during the entire month of November.

Many restaurants, including chains across the country, are also offering freebies and special discounts for veterans on Saturday. To see a full list, click here.