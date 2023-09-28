Frida Fiesta, Halloween cruise, renaissance fair and MORE happening this weekend!

September flew by in a flurry of fun and October is nearly here! Welcome in the new month by heading to one (or a few) weekend events happening near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, send the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening across the state:

IRON COUNTY

Red Rocks Improv Festival

Dubbing itself "Southern Utah's funniest festival," improv is taking over in Cedar City this weekend! Attendees can expect workshops, merch, and plenty of shows that will bring laughs from all ages. Happening Thursday through Saturday and tickets are required!

GARFIELD COUNTY

Bryce Canyon Heritage Days

As part of its centennial festival, visitors will experience the cultural diversity of Bryce Canyon will demonstration booths of both Native American and pioneer history. Booths are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be an evening program every night from Thursday through Saturday!

SANPETE COUNTY

Free outdoor concert

This concert hosted at the fairgrounds in Manti is meant to highlight the importance of mental health and recovery. Cosmo the BYU Cougar will make an appearance at the event and there will also be delicious food trucks, bounce houses, interactive games, a special performance and of course, a free concert by Ryan Stream. Happening Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Full Moon Walk

Join a park ranger for an evening stroll at the Great Salt Lake to admire the full moon and overall splendor of the park. The walk begins at sunset and participants will match the moon rise and cast its reflection over the Great Salt Lake. Tickets required! Happening Friday at 7:20 p.m.

Afro Utah Week

This 3-day festival happening at The Gallivan Center this weekend will dive into fashion, cuisine, music, businesses and more. The Afro Utah Awards will also be presented to honor those who are changing the way Black people and those of Afro descent are perceived in the community. The festival is Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., but the fun continues on Friday and Saturday night with an after-party!

Ski and snowboard Swap

Dust off your old gear and get it ready for the annual ski and snowboard swap! Besides skis and snowboards, you can also bring poles, boots, jackets, pants, gloves, helmets and more! The swap is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. although you should get there early for the best gear!

Frida Fiesta

At the Olympic Plaza at The Gateway, celebrate Frida Kahlo! There will be a Frida market with more than 20 vendors, live music, food, folkloric dances, look-alike contests, art, face painting and more! Happening on Saturday from 4-9 p.m.

Classic Midvale car show

The Midvale Main Street car show is revving up this weekend! Happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., this car show blends old-school traditions and new-school trends. There will be more than 150 cars to look at and admire! Plus, it's FREE for all!!

Chlorophyll Printing

Learn about the wonder of chlorophyll printing and create incredible artistic prints at this workshop put on by the Red Butte Garden and Craft Lake City! Botanical art and science come together for attendees to learn all while making an amazing piece of art. Registration required! Happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Worldwide Day of Play

Kids can celebrate the worldwide day of play on Saturday at noon at the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum! There will be activities the entire day designed to get kids moving, grooving and playing with other kids. FREE event happening Saturday beginning at noon.

Mid-Autumn Festival

The Salt Lake County Library - Taylorsville branch, is celebrating autumn with traditional dances, storytelling and more from several Asian cultures. Attendees will make a mooncake, lantern crafts and look at the moon through telescopes. Happening Friday from 6-8:30 p.m

SUMMIT COUNTY

Scarecrow Festival

Build your own scarecrow and display it for everyone to see in Park City! The city will provide straw for stuffing and a support for you to display your creation along the trail. Be sure to bring items to build your scarecrow including a head, clothing, shoes, and more! Tickets required - the scarecrow fun is happening Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele Arts Guild Renaissance Faire



The Tooele County Arts Guild is stepping back in time at the Renaissance Faire on Friday and Saturday. Stop by the Benson Grist Mill for local artisans, delicious food, music, demonstrations and an overall magical atmosphere. Dress up to add to the ambiance! Tickets required.

UTAH COUNTY

Halloween Cruise

Take a haunted cruise down the Provo River with a family-friendly interactive pirate experience, hand-carved jack-o-lanterns, movie, concessions and more! The short cruise is less than an hour and is running from September 29 through the end of October. Tickets required!

Pick your own apple harvest!

Kick off fall with a festive activity of picking your own apples! At Rowley's Red Barn, it's the last weekend of the apple-picking harvest party! You'll learn a little about harvesting fruit before being let loose to collect your own produce. Don't forget to pick up a box of apple cider donuts on the way out - I've personally tried them and they're DELICIOUS!!!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Zion Canyon Music Festival

This 2-day music festival happening in Springdale at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater will have two stages, great food, beer, wine, a vendor village and is family-friends with a free kid zone! Tickets are required - happening Friday and Saturday!

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Hispanic Festival

