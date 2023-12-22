Friday is ‘getaway day’ for holiday travelers and one of the busiest travel days of the year

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday is ‘getaway day.’

It’s the end-of-the-year travel rush and Salt Lake City International Airport expects one of its busiest travel days of the season.

AAA says most holiday travelers, 90-percent, will be driving to their destinations.

It recommends you opt for off-peak periods before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. if possible.

READ: Why do we travel so much for the holidays?

The heaviest congestion on the roads is expected Saturday and then again Thursday, December 28.

“So if you are hitting the road, you can definitely plan for around 20% longer travel times,” said AAA Spokesperson Julian Paradez. “Yeah, it's really gonna be busy. The best advice really is just starting your trip as early as possible.”

AAA reminds road travelers to make sure their cars are in good shape and to have an emergency travel kit before they hit the road just in case anything goes wrong.

READ: 115 million Americans set for second-highest holiday travel since 2000

AAA is expecting more than 900,000 people to call for service, so if you need a tow truck or some other service, it'll likely take a while.

If you’re heading to the airport, you can check wait times on the airport’s webpage.