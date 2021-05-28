Friday is 'getaway day' for many holiday weekend travelers

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday is “getaway day” for many people who are going out of town for Memorial Day weekend.

A big increase in travelers is expected at the Salt Lake City International Airport and on Utah roadways.

The Transportation Security Administration has adjusted its staffing to accommodate the increase in traffic at airport security checkpoints.

Air travelers should expect increased security and some delays before departure.

AAA expects more than 37 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home this weekend—an increase of 60 percent compared with 2020—but the cost of gasoline could inhibit longer trips.

“Rather than going as far as they originally planned they may alter their trip to travel not as far. Regardless of how expensive gas prices are, that's not going to keep people from traveling, and taking those road trips this summer,” said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette McGee.

The Utah Department of Transportation warns travelers of delays on southbound I-15 through Salt Lake County from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. Friday, and on northbound I-15 through Davis County from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Similar delays are expected Monday.

The CDC recommends that unvaccinated Americans take COVID-19 tests before and after traveling.

