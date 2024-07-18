Friends remember woman who died while hiking in extreme heat in Snow Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A 30-year-old Orem woman is dead and her parents are in the hospital after falling victim to extreme heat while hiking in Snow Canyon on Saturday.

According to the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department, first responders were dispatched to a medical incident at Snow Canyon State Park on July 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Initially, responders found two individuals showing signs of heat exhaustion. They were transported to the hospital.

According to the release, a passerby contacted police and reported a third individual who was unconscious a short distance away. That individual, 30-year-old Belyruth Ordonez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melanie Penaloza spoke with FOX 13 News on Wednesday about Ordonez.

"She was quiet, observant and she knew how to listen to you and she was always there to support you," she said.

Her sister, Jessica Penaloza called Ordonez a special woman.

"She was the most kind person I ever met, she was always there for me when I struggled, she was always there to help," Jessica said.

Melanie met Ordonez when she was 15 years old. She says their friendship started when they were living in New Jersey.

"We used to go together to girl scouts, institutes later and all the stake activities, we were not in the same ward, but we were in the same stake," Melanie said.

A friendship that continued in the Beehive State.

"After I was done with my mission, we decided to move to Utah for school and then she was, while we were moving, she was on her mission as well and after a year she came back, she decided to move to Utah," Melanie said.

The Penaloza's told FOX 13 News that Ordonez was a fan of reading, going to concerts and had a real passion for hiking.

Melanie says Ordonez would go to St. George every summer to hike.

"She went to Snow Canyon, so this, I think this was the fourth or fifth time that she was down there with her family," Melanie said.

The sisters were both shocked to hear what happened on Saturday with their longtime friend losing her life during her hike with her parents, Dario and Humbelina.

"I was just crying and screaming because I couldn't believe it," Melanie said.

"At first I was like, no, it's not true, that cannot happen," added Jessica.

As the Washington County Sheriff's Office, State Park Rangers and others continue to investigate, Jessica spoke about the last time she saw Ordonez, the day before she left for St. George.

"She gave me her hand and I gave her a hug and I told her how much I loved her and that was the last day I saw her," Jessica said.

Both sisters are left with fond and fun memories spent traveling or going to a concert with their longtime friend.

"I will say that Belyruth enjoyed her life to the fullest," Melanie said.

Melanie told FOX 13 News that both parents are still in the hospital in St. George and a fundraiser was started to help with medical costs.