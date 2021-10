MOAB, Utah — Moab's froggy friend was stolen from the Rotary Park over the weekend.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission asked for help to find the statue.

The statue, which is found near a flower water feature within the park.

Any information on the whereabouts of the frog please call the City of Moab at 435-259-5121.