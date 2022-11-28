From roads to skies, a busy post-Thanksgiving weekend of travel

SALT LAKE CITY — Sunday was one of the busiest travel days of the year with long lines at the airport and lots of traffic on the roads.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported over 2,000 speeders over the holiday weekend.

“People are still going 80+ mph on the freeway all the time,” said Cpl. Brandon Alsop with the Utah Highway Patrol.

In just a matter of seconds of pulling off to the side of I-215, Alsop’s speed gun caught a teenager running late to work.

“I got you at 91, alright?” said Alsop to the driver. “That’s why I’m stopping you today.”

The trooper also caught a truck heading to Weber County going 18 mph above the speed limit.

The vehicle had a passenger also laying down in the backseat, not wearing a seatbelt.

Breaking the seatbelt law alone could cost a $45 citation. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, it also increases your chance of injury or death by 40%.

“Seatbelts will always help, especially when you’re in those accidents. They’ll save your life,” he said.

Alsop said a lot of the speeders he catches are passengers on the way to the airport, trying not to miss their flight.

For Sunday fliers, travels were a mix of good and bad.

“It was a great experience today. Great weather, good flight, pilots were amazing,” said Miles Elkins.

Some passengers landing at the airport said their flights were delayed for hours.

On Sunday evening, FlightAware reported 800 delays nationwide. Only five of those delays were at Salt Lake City.

“It’s four hours from Puerto Rico to Orlando, and another five hours from Orlando to Salt Lake. But then, a four-hour layover,” said Nathan Murthy. “Long day, yeah.”

Whether flights went according to plan or had their delays, Utahns are relieved to finally be home.

“It’s way colder, but that’s OK. At least I’m back,” said Murthy.

“It feels amazing. Salt Lake City is my true home and I love this place to death,” said Elkins.

Winter weather is expected to hit the state on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol is asking you to anticipate five or ten more minutes of drive time. Alsop said to take it slow and make sure your vehicle is prepared.