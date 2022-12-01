From UTA buses to forklifts, they're up for auction

SALT LAKE CITY — Has it always been a dream to be the first person on the block to own an ambulance, garbage truck, or UTA bus?

This dream can be realized by looking online at Salt Lake City's fleet auction and scoring a Porsche Cayenne, Harley Davidson Electraglide, or forklift, not to mention sailboats, motor coaches, and pressure washers.

Items on the TNT auction site from school buses to cement mixers will be up for sale, as the city auctions off items that it no longer uses but can be repurposed.

Many trucks and cars on the lot still have a useful life, but are being replaced with more efficient models.

Although there are plenty of Fords and Chevys on the lot, look for dozens of commercial trucks and heavy construction equipment as well.

All items are sold "as it," so buyers are warned to review all the terms of sale before bidding; there are no warrantees or refunds on any item.

Bidding begins December 2, with end dates depending on the items, but vehicle and equipment auction items will close December 6.

Items can be previewed on December 2 and December 5 from 8:30 a.m.—5 p.m. at the Auction Yard at 2353 N. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

Go here to learn more, view items, and make bids.