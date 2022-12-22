Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays on park benches, riverside shanties

SALT LAKE CITY — The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake" that has a photo of a park bench with a sleeping bag.

The listings are a fundraiser for homeless youth being put on by Havenwood Academy, a residential treatment facility for girls. Dr. Ken Huey, Havenwood's CEO, said many of them have experienced homelessness.

"Twenty percent of those that age out of the foster care system without getting help wind up here on a park bench or wherever it is homeless somewhere," he told FOX 13 News on Friday. "We’re catching those that come to us and try to save their lives. We want to do something that helps those that don’t get that kind of care."

By midday Friday, some of the links re-directed to a GoFundMe instead of Airbnb. Havenwood Academy was also taking donations directly on its website. Dr. Huey said he did not expect people who paid $25, $50 or even $1,000 to actually stay under an overpass or by the Jordan River, but he said all funds raised would be given to Youth Futures Utah.

Dr. Huey acknowledged some might take offense at their fundraiser, but he insisted that was the point — people should be offended by children sleeping on the streets of Utah.

"If you’re outraged, fine. Get pissed off, but buy a bench for me please so I can take that money and help somebody, keep a teenager from sleeping on this bench," he said, motioning to a bench in Pioneer Park.