Fundraiser helps pay off West Jordan school's lunch debts

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A person who wanted to make a difference here in our community found a way to help families’ wallets and help kids do better in school.

To make sure no kid goes hungry, Tua Kealoha raised $12,050 to help pay off school lunch debt at Heartland Elementary.

“I believe that food is one of those things that kids shouldn’t have to worry about,” said Kealoha. “I see these guys as my kids, and these are anybody’s kids.”

He and his friends brought pizza and goodies for the kids, ahead of the holidays, to spread cheer in their lives.

“It’s important to do this because we live in a world where you see a lot of negativity, and it’s just good to spread positivity and just make people know we’re all human beings and it’s good to give back,” said Kealoha.

For two years during COVID, all kids got free lunches. But this year, it’s on their families to pay for it. The school still has about $800 in lunch debt, but Principal Buddy Alger says these donations can make the world of a difference.

“It’s amazing – especially this time of year for families,” said Alger. “There’s always this middle ground of families that don’t qualify for free or reduced lunches, or their family situation has recently changed – a donation like that of Kealoha’s helps bless a whole bunch of families.”

When Kealoha learned about lunch debt, he made it his mission to help. “I’m not from this district, but I believe when it comes to helping kids, there is no such thing as districts.”

“I also want to help spread awareness to this issue that there is such a thing as school lunch debt, so find it in yourself to pay off the lunch debt for a student or the whole school,” added Kealoha.

“It’s imperative that we have more individuals like Kealoha step up and help our families who just need more stability in their life,” said Alger.

Kealoha credited Brandon Keeper, Channing Jones and Phillip Esteban from San Diego Based Restaurant “Wavy,” for helping with the fundraiser, and Dennis Magna who helped as well. They hosted an event to raise funds at Purgatory Bar SLC with its general manager, Fred Acebo.

Kealoha says he will continue raising funds to help, and hopes what he is doing can inspire others to do their parts.

“It takes a community to help our community. instead of looking for outside help, we have to just come together and unite and we can help each other out,” he added.

Since learning about what Kealoha is doing, the Jordan school district said other companies and individuals have stepped up to help pay off lunch debt at other schools too – and they hope this can continue.