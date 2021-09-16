Gabby Petitio's family release emotional open letter to Laundrie's parents begging for information

NEW YORK CITY — Gabby Petito's family on Thursday afternoon released an emotional open letter addressed to the parent's of Gabby's boyfriend Brain Laundrie, begging for information on the last place she was seen by Brian.

Gabby Petito's last known location was the Grand Teton National park in late August.

Moab police body cam video shows Petito upset during fight with boyfriend before she disappeared

The 22-year-old grew up on Long Island but lived with her fiancé's family in Florida before embarking on a cross-country road trip this summer.

"We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us," a letter from the family's lawyer Thursday said.

"Gabby lived with you for over a year. She was going to be your daughter in law. How can you keep her location hidden? Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place."

Gabby Petito's family letter

Joe Petito told reporters gathered at an ongoing press conference Thursday that "what I need from everybody here is help.

"The goal is still not met and that goal is to bring Gabby home safe. I’m asking for help from everyone here, I’m asking for help from everyone at home, I’m asking for help from the parents of Brian and I’m asking for help from the family members and friends of Laundrie family as well," he said.

"There is a tip line you can call anonymously. Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home I’m asking for that help. There is nothing else that matters to me now," he added.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

