Gabby Petito's father says boyfriend Brian Laundrie should be 'leading charge' to find missing daughter

Gabby Petito's father Joe Petito urged the nation to focus on finding his 22-year-old daughter before shifting the focus to her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Petito said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday the situation is "heart-wrenching," and his primary focus must be locating his daughter.

"I have to be out there to help her, because the one person who is supposed to be leading the charge is sitting at home in his lazy boy not talking to anybody," Petito told host Jillian Mele.

Utah investigators 'not ruling anything out' in double homicide near missing Gabby Petito incident

Gabby's family has grown impatient with Laundrie since he arrived home in early September without Gabby. He has refused to cooperate with police and has hired a lawyer.

"I don't care what happens to him right now," said Petito. "That can't be my primary focus if he's going to sit in the comfort of his home and get home-cooked meals while my daughter's out, God knows where."

"I don't give two craps about him. I want to make sure that we get my daughter home first and then we'll start worrying about Brian," he said.

Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11 shortly after she ceased regular communication with her friends and family. The couple were traveling the country to visit national parks in a white Ford Transit van, which Laundrie drove home to Florida.

"She's amazing. She's the coolest chick you'll ever meet and she needs your help," said Petito. "So please, look at the photos, look at the tipline and call. Stay focused. Don't, don't, don't try and focus on Brian."

Petito was reportedly last seen in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Officials are urging anyone with information regarding the case to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.