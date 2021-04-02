Garbage truck catches fire in WVC; tough one to put out

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — What was originally dispatched as a natural gas leak in West Valley City turned out to be a fire on a garbage truck that is powered by natural gas.

It started around 7:30 a.m. Friday and was visible on a UDOT traffic camera located at SR-201 and 6200 West.

West Valley City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jed Peters said the truck’s load caught fire and that it spread to the propane tanks.

It was on a frontage road that is not heavily used in an area that is being developed.

Peters said it was difficult to put out because of the construction in the area, and there were no fire hydrants nearby.

The truck is valued at $300,000 but was not a total loss. It sustained around $70,000 in damage.

No one was injured.

