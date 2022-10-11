Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home, investigation underway

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police are investigating after a garbage truck crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Spanish Fork.

The incident happened in the area of 200 East 300 North.

Photos from the scene show the front half of the garbage truck completely inside the garage of the home.

Spanish Fork police said preliminary details indicate the driver of the garbage truck had a medical emergency that caused them to veer off the road and crash into the home.

At the time of the crash, three adults were in the home, police said, but nobody was injured.

The condition of the garbage truck driver was not made immediately available.

More details on the crash are expected to be released later Tuesday morning.