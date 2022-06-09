Garbage truck totals six employees' cars after crashing into Bountiful parking lot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Christy Webster, manager at the Ramblin Roads Family Restaurant, looked out the window Friday and saw six cars, including her own, completely totaled.

“It was a scene I've never seen ever, only in the movies," she said. “We work hard for our vehicles every single day, and to see that just gone in a minute was very somber.”

A garbage truck driver told Webster that his brakes failed; the truck came speeding off the I-15 off-ramp onto West 400 North and crashed into the parking lot, totaling six cars. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“It was heartbreaking for me because I had just paid off my car a month before this happened," said Liane Bailey. "So that was a lot of hard work down the drain. My boyfriend's a cook in the kitchen, so we didn't lose just one vehicle, we lost two.”

For years, all Ramblin Roads employees parked in the spots right next to the road. Although they've never seen an accident like this in the restaurant's history, the employees aren't chancing it

“We're all now driving around rental cars, which we park on that back wall now because we don't want this to ever happen again to us," said Webster.

The ‘RS Disposal’ truck driver couldn’t provide the Ramblin Roads employees or police with current insurance.

“I'm a current CDL holder, so his choice to hit parked cars was, I give him very credit for, instead of killing somebody," she said. "But as a CDL holder, you should have never been driving an unsafe vehicle on the road.”

The employees are still scrambling to figure out how to get around without their cars.

“This is a family restaurant," said Bailey. "So we're all just pulling together to keep everybody sane."

Ramblin roads employees aren’t looking for donations, but they're hoping community members show support by coming to have a meal at the restaurant.

FOX 13 News reached out to RS Disposal for comment, but did not get a response.