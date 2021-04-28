Watch
Garth Brooks announces July 17 concert in SLC

Associated Press
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Garth Brooks
Posted at 7:46 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 10:00:58-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Country legend Garth Brooks is set to play a concert this summer in Salt Lake City.

The concert is scheduled to be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17, rain or shine.

Tickets for the in-the-round concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

"While Utah’s statewide mask mandate lifted on April 10, 2021, the University of Utah and Rice-Eccles Stadium currently still require use of face coverings. Stadium staff will assist in the implementation and execution of safety protocols and work alongside an on-site medical team that will stand by in the event of an emergency," a news release about the concert announcement says.

According to the announcement, Brooks will be the first solo artist to perform at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 10 years.

Including fees, tickets will sell for $94.95 each. Buyers are limited to a maximum of eight tickets.

