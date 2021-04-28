Garth Brooks announces July 17 concert in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Country legend Garth Brooks is set to play a concert this summer in Salt Lake City.

The concert is scheduled to be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17, rain or shine.

Tickets for the in-the-round concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

"While Utah’s statewide mask mandate lifted on April 10, 2021, the University of Utah and Rice-Eccles Stadium currently still require use of face coverings. Stadium staff will assist in the implementation and execution of safety protocols and work alongside an on-site medical team that will stand by in the event of an emergency," a news release about the concert announcement says.

According to the announcement, Brooks will be the first solo artist to perform at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 10 years.

Including fees, tickets will sell for $94.95 each. Buyers are limited to a maximum of eight tickets.