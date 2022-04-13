Garth Brooks Salt Lake City tickets go on sale next Friday. Here's how to get them.

SALT LAKE CITY — Tickets for Garth Brooks' concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium on June 18 go on sale next Friday.

When Brooks performed in Utah last year, tickets sold out in 30 minutes.

Brooks is set to perform on Saturday, July 18, 2022.

Here's how to secure your seats.

WHEN DO GARTH BROOKS TICKETS GO ON SALE? HOW MANY CAN I BUY?

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. MST. According to a release issued by Brooks’ team, there will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

WHERE CAN I GET TICKETS TO SEE GARTH BROOKS IN SALT LAKE CITY?

There are three ways to secure your tickets for Garth Brooks’ concert. All three of them are through Ticketmaster.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Ticketmaster mobile phone app. They can also be purchased on Ticketmaster’s Garth Brooks line at 1-877-654-2784.