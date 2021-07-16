Garth Brooks will play Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday and it's going to be hot

SALT LAKE CITY — Garth Brooks is coming back to the Wasatch Front this weekend.

The country music icon will perform at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah Saturday evening.

It’s part of his stadium concert tour.

It will be the first major concert in the area this year.

With very hot weather expected, University of Utah staff want to make sure the 50,000 fans expected at the concert are staying safe.

“It's gonna be about 95 degrees at 6 p.m. on Saturday. still a very warm warm night,” said Kristy Holt, life safety coordinator with the stadium and arena event services department. “We are encouraging people to bring water with them. Obviously, there will be water for sale inside the stadium, but we are allowing in a sealed water bottle up to 1 liter, and even a personal water bottle as long as it isn't glass.”

So, fans can bring in their own water bottles, and there will be refilling stations throughout the stadium.

If you or someone with you needs medical assistance inside the arena, text "fan out" to 6-9-0-5-0.

Brooks is expected to take the stage at 8 o'clock.

There will be several detours due to the concert.

FOX 13 Road closures ahead of Saturday night's Garth Brooks Concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

500 South will be closed between Guardsman Way and 1300 East and the southbound left turn lanes heading Westbound towards 1300 East and 1100 East will be closed.

If you present your Garth Brooks ticket on the day of the concert, you can ride TRAX for free.

