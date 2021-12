SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday morning a gas pump exploded at a Chevron station on Redwood Road and North Temple.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, a driver pulled away from the pump with the hose still attached to their vehicle.

SLCFD Salt Lake City firefighters at the scene where a driver drove off with the hose still attached, sparking an explosion. Dec. 27, 2021.

The hose was sheared, causing gas to leak onto the ground, which later ignited.

Crews responded quickly to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but there is significant damage to the pump.

