Gay, Latino immigrant shares his story of escaping abusive relationship in hopes of inspiring others

SALT LAKE CITY — It's Domestic Violence Awareness month and FOX 13 News is going in-depth on the issue by talking to survivors and advocates in Utah.

Cristian Garcia, who is an immigrant from El Salvador and also gay, thought there was no hope after he experienced an abusive relationship.

It can be difficult to seek help when one is not involved in what many people refer to as a "traditional relationship."

Garcia was prepared to endure the emotional and physical abuse at the hands of his partner because he thought he didn't have any rights.

That was his mindset until a police victim advocate made him realize nobody should have to endure that kind of pain.

Through an interpreter, Garcia told FOX 13 News the abuse began with hurtful words, demeaning actions and then physical violence at the hands of his partner.

After one particular incident, Garcia called the police and his partner was arrested.

At that point, Garcia met victim advocate Merari Lopez.

“When I met Cristian...I saw him and he was like, blackeye he had bruises on his body,” Lopez explained.

Lopez said the deeper pain for Cristian was the guilt, shame and embarrassment he felt. He expressed he was going to drop the charges and go back to being with his partner.

“And he told me; ‘Who’s gonna listen to me? Okay, I’m a gay person,'” Lopez said.

After a long conversation and listening session with Lopez, Garcia changed his mind.

Lopez taught Garcia he was a person with rights and that his sexual orientation did not justify abuse.

Today, Garcia is in a healthy relationship and runs his own small business.

He and Lopez hope his story gives hope to other victims of domestic violence who need the courage to get out of an abusive situation.

"The most important thing is to tell them," Lopez said. "We are here for you anytime, when you’re ready, do a safety plan and we are here for you and you have rights, options and resources for you."

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):