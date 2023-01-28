Geneva Rock's bid to expand mining into Draper again met with resistance

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining held a public hearing Friday morning in response to controversy surrounding the Geneva Rock's request to expand operations within Draper City limits.

Last September, Draper filed suit against Geneva Rock, saying the company is attempting to evade local land-use authority laws to expand operations.

People on both sides spoke at the meeting.

Geneva Rock said they understand there is concern over air quality, truck traffic and rock chips, and they have and will be taking action to mitigate these concerns.

"It's actually a benefit to provide these products in close proximity. But again, Geneva is aware of its neighbors and knows that they are there and will be aware of them and be conscientious and try to be a good neighbor," said Kassidy Wallin, an attorney for Geneva Rock..

Across the room, Draper said they worry about the lack of research when it comes to risks to residents' health, and they rejected Geneva Rock's claim that its proposed expansion would be exempt from zoning ordinances.

“What Draper seeks to get from the division is an acknowledgment that Geneva first needs to get the land-use approval, and to do a sufficient analysis of all of the impacts, particularly in this context where there is so much public interest and concern," said Draper City attorney Maria Windham.

Two approved public commenters spoke out against the expansion, the main reason brought up was the dust and air pollution.

“I’m a long-time resident of Draper. I lived there for about 20 years, and I moved away three years ago because of Geneva Rock, because of fugitive dust," said Robert Macfarlane.

Representatives with the Department of Natural Resources said the dust and pollution from Geneva's mining is within legal limits.

“As part of the division’s review, they were in contact with the Division of Air Quality and they verified that Geneva was in compliance with its current permit," said a representative with the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining.

Dr. Brian Moench, the president of Utah Physicians for Healthy Environment, said these legal limits are still unhealthy for Utahns who live in the area.

“Utah's regulation of mining operations — and that includes gravel pits — is one of the loosest in the nation," said Moench. "State regulations in no way guarantee that this isn't a public health hazard. In fact, all the evidence suggests that it is a public health hazard and will be into the future if this expansion is approved.”

Members of the public who spoke out, like Jason Rickabaugh, said they hope the division takes their concerns seriously.

“We just need to work together as a community, and take your time and get this right," Rickabaugh said.