Geologists continue monitoring wet conditions for landslides across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Active landslide movement is on state geologists' radar following an unprecedented winter and leading us into a difficult-to-predict spring.

“We’ve been all over everywhere from Springville up to Bear Lake," said Director of the Utah Geological Survey Bill Keach, "With the enhanced rain, you know, we expect a lot more water in the soil which will loosen up a lot of those things that have been holding landslides in place."

He said crews are tracking and monitoring the movements of more than 100 landslides.

There aren't necessarily new landslides popping up, he said, it's that they are now more active.

They’ll slow down in dry years and speed up in wet years. So we’re expecting, we’ve already had a lot, and we’re expecting a lot more," said Keach.

Edward Hoefer lives near an active landslide on Springhill Drive and said this spring has him feeling more concerned than in previous years.

“It's just, everything is just lost rock and dirt here," said Hoefer, "So as water enters up there, it's just going to slowly erode things down with a huge snowfall, then it's probably going to be worse.”

Around eighteen homes in the cul-de-sac near his home have been evacuated and condemned since he moved there 13 years ago, due to the landslide.

He said he feels safe, but the fear of it hitting his home still crosses his mind, especially this season.

"Every time there's an earthquake, I get a little nervous," he said.

Keach advises any homeowners near a steep slope to be on the lookout, watching for any odd movements in the soil like patches of dirt that look like a rug sliding down.

“Those are signs that people can be vigilant for, to protect themselves and their property. You may not be able to stop the slide, but you ought to be able to do enough to protect yourselves and your family," said Keach.