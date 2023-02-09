Get ready for summer by registering for South Salt Lake culinary camps

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Snow may still be falling, but it’s not too early to start thinking about what your kids will do this summer.

Registration opened this week for “Junior Chefs! Bakeshop Camp” and “Teen Chef Academy”, which are hosted by Salt Lake Culinary Education in South Salt Lake.

“Junior Chefs! Bakeshop Camp” is for boys and girls ages 9 and up, while the “Teen Chef Academy” is for ages 13-18. The five-day camps take place in June and July.

Those looking to attend “Junior Chefs Camp!” have two camp options to choose from. One will teach them how to create baked goods like Focaccia, Pate Sucree, and Pavlova.

The other gives them a chance to make savory dishes like tempura sushi rolls, Cajun chicken alfredo, or potatoes au gratin.

Deb Holbrook, executive director for Salt Lake Culinary Education, says now is the time to get registered because spots fill up fast.

“This gives a child another way to step into becoming a little more adult,” explains Deb.

According to Chris Holbrook, chief culinary officer, the first order of business is teaching kids how to hold and use knives correctly.

“Basic knife skills are one of the most important things you can have in the kitchen,” says Chris.

He says it helps determine how your food looks, tastes, and cooks.

Those who attend the summer camps also learn skills beyond flambe and sauté. They learn intangible skills, too, including confidence building and how to tap into their creativity.