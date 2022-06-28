Get some plants to help save Utah's bees

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Agriculture and Food is offering plants and seeds to help save bees in the "Beehive state."

The agency is planning to launch a round of grants to help get "pollinator plants" in the ground. Applications are starting on July 1.

To qualify, people need to fill out an online application and have at least 900 square feet of ground for the plants. The agency will follow up to ensure the plants are doing well and bees are, too.

"Over the next three years, UDAF will work with partners and grant recipients to increase habitat across the state by putting approximately 90,000 resource plants in the ground. Native seed mixes will also be distributed to ensure local pollinators thrive. Ready-to-plant habitat kits and seed mixes will be available for qualified projects through our application process; both will be awarded based on regional needs and potential for project success," the agency said in a statement.

To apply, click here.

