Get stoked! Ski season officially opens at resorts across Utah

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Solitude and other Utah ski resorts opening their lifts Friday to skiers eager to hit the slopes and begin the season. But after record-breaking snow a season ago, what can resorts expect in the months ahead?

Smiles could be found across the faces of skiers and snowboarders.

“Especially after last year, the momentum coming into today was huge,” said Jared Hilton

Skier Lauren Betz was hoping for a repeat of the record-breaking snowfall the state saw in 2022-23.

“Last season we had about 900 inches-plus, so I’m pretty stoked about another season here in the Wasatch,” she said.

Conditions were idyllic last season, forcing people to hours in line to get to the mountains, causing traffic jams and frustration among visitors.

“I think we’re hoping to have a little less traffic in the canyons with some of the new policies and things they’re trying to figure out," she said, "and so hoping that will happen.”

Ski Utah says 7.1 million skiers visited Utah’s mountains a season ago, up 22% from the year before. This year, some resorts are making adjustments to keep in mind,

“Accessibility is a huge part of Utah skiing. We know that here in Big Cottonwood Canyon traffic can get bad. Last season was a great example of what can happen," said Solitude's Travis Holland

Solitude and Brighton resorts each have their own new requirements for paid and reserved parking, so skiers will need to make an online reservation ahead of time.

“The goal there is really to reduce the amount of single-occupancy vehicles coming up the canyon," explained Holland. "And make sure that we don’t have more cars coming up than we have capacity to park here.”

With more visitors flooding in, resorts are upping their game when it comes to capital improvements.

“We have new or improved or enhanced lifts or upgraded lifts at Solitude, at Brighton, at Eagle Point, Powder Mountain, Park City Mountain, Snow Basin. So super, super excited to see those improvements," said Alison Palmintere with Ski Utah. "We also have a few new lodges and patios coming on board, some new food and beverage offerings as well at many of the resorts.”

While inflation is upping ticket prices for adults, Palmintere claims resorts are attempting to make the snow activities affordable for fourth, fifth and sixth graders, bringing back their Ski Utah passport for 45 days of skiing for around $70.

“Continue to get kids out on the mountain for an affordable price," she said. "It's definitely a great way to introduce your child to skiing and snowboarding or continue skiing.”