Get your sticker now to get up Cottonwood Canyons faster on powder days

SALT LAKE CITY — When storms hit, burying the Cottonwood Canyons in a thick blanket of fresh powder, you can get to the fun quicker if you get a sticker ahead of time.

The Utah Department of Transportation kicked off its vehicle sticker program on Wednesday and is urging drivers to take the time to get their vehicles checked.

On mandatory traction device days, law enforcement has to check vehicles have proper tires, four-wheel drive or chains before they're allowed to drive into Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

"We want to make sure that people are keeping going, moving and not causing road blocks in the canyon and we can keep the plows going," explained Jake Brown, Area Supervisor for UDOT. "Because if the cars stop the plows stop and that just causes a chain reaction that's hard to recover from."

While stickers are not mandatory, to speed up the checkpoint process, drivers can get their vehicles inspected and certified ahead of time.

After passing the inspection, the driver is given a sticker that can be displayed in the windshield. The sticker is a golden ticket through the checkpoints on wintery days, allowing recreators to get to the fresh snow much quicker.

The 2023/2024 season marks the fifth year of the stickering program and each year it has grown due to interest.

During its inaugural year, the program began only with resort employees and residents being eligible.

Last year, about 7,000 drivers got stickers as part of the program.

Visitors renting cars can even get a car with a sticker by requesting one during the reservation process.

In the past, the UDOT shed was the only place stickers were handed out but this year, some local tire shops will serve as places where drivers can get their stickers.

You can get your free vehicle inspection from November 1 until February 28, 2024.