Ghost enthusiasts tour Ogden, hoping for an encounter with the supernatural

OGDEN, Utah — Do ghosts occupy the old buildings along Ogden’s 25th Street?

“Ogden has been wild since it started, and it hasn’t stopped being wild, even in the afterlife,” said Matt Jones of Ogden Walking Tours.

On a recent evening, Fox 13 followed along as Matt and his wife Jennifer led a group of people down 25th Street, making stops outside of buildings rumored to be haunted.

“It’s kind of for people that think history is really boring. It’s a fun spin on it,” said Jennifer Jones.

Jones also authors a long-running blog filled with spooky tales from Utah and beyond, called The Dead History.

“A lot of what Jen does, is she’s able to find those hidden gems within the historical records, public and other sources that people don’t know about,” said Matt Jones.

It’s common for the Jones’ to share bits of research including photos, mug shots, or even death certificates of the colorful characters they reference.

Other stories come from contemporary accounts of strange occurrences passed on to them by living people.

“There is a phone in this building that hangs on the wall that has not been connected to anything for many years, and they say that every now and then the phone will ring,” said Jennifer Jones outside of a long-running Ogden bar.

The tour typically ends outside of Ogden’s Union Station which has had a reputation for being haunted for decades.

Once the Jones’ share the story of a former employee named Frank Yentzer, it’s easier to imagine why his ghost might haunt the station.

“It’s my favorite building in Ogden. I love everything about it,” said Jennifer Jones.