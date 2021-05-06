Giant vaccine syringe burned in effigy by Utah group

MORONI, Utah — Video posted to social media shows a large group of people gathered to burn a giant vaccine syringe in Utah.

The video was posted Saturday to the YouTube page of Eric Moutsos, the organizer of Utah Business Revival.

Filmed in Moroni, the video shows a crowd circled around a burning syringe with the words "medical tyranny" written on its side.

"How many people really cared about vaccines?" Moutsos asks at the beginning of the video. "I didn't."

Almost a week later, the video has barely 1,500 views and features more dislikes than likes.