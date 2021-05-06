Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Giant vaccine syringe burned in effigy by Utah group

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Moutsos / YouTube
Syringe Burning.jpg
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 11:53:32-04

MORONI, Utah — Video posted to social media shows a large group of people gathered to burn a giant vaccine syringe in Utah.

The video was posted Saturday to the YouTube page of Eric Moutsos, the organizer of Utah Business Revival.

Filmed in Moroni, the video shows a crowd circled around a burning syringe with the words "medical tyranny" written on its side.

"How many people really cared about vaccines?" Moutsos asks at the beginning of the video. "I didn't."

Almost a week later, the video has barely 1,500 views and features more dislikes than likes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere