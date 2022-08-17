Watch Now
Gigantic fish caught by Eagle Mountain man breaks Idaho state record

Greg Poulsen, Brett Jones for IDFG<br/>White Sturgeon CJ Strike Reservoir Greg Poulsen 2
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 17, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — An Eagle Mountain man o-fish-ally broke an Idaho state record with a catch that was over ten feet long!

Greg Poulsen and his wife Angie traveled to Idaho in early August with the hope of catching a white sturgeon fish, which is North America's largest freshwater fish.

While fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Polsen caught a 10-foot 4-inch monster sturgeon, setting an Idaho state record.

"It was really just a amazing day fishing and so glad I got to share it with my wife and 2 of our closest friends," Poulsen wrote to FOX 13 News.

Idaho Fish and Game reports that the last record-breaking fish was 119.5 inches, set in 2019.

The white sturgeon fish in Idaho is only allowed to be caught on a catch-and-release basis and they may not be removed from the water while handling.

Restrictions are in place because that species of fish take upwards of a decade to mature and thus have infrequent reproduction.

