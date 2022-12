While shoppers rush to the stores to find the perfect present, FOX 13 has a way for Utahns to give the ultimate gift for the holidays.

The 23rd Reach Out Utah Holiday Blood Drive is underway and taking place all day Wednesday.

We need your help ensuring local hospital patients have the blood they need this holiday season.

Schedule an appointment or visit any American Red Cross blood donation site Just log on to redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code to find the location closest to you.