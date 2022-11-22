'Giving Machines' return to Salt Lake City to help people around the world

SALT LAKE CITY — The singer who made the song “We Don’t Talk about Bruno” a global sensation kicked off the Light the World giving machines event at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the vending machines allow people to donate to charities and help people around the world in need. Since they were first introduced, the machines have raised $15 million.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall were on hand to team up and urge people to give.

"Since 2017, these machines have been lighting up literally, but mostly figuratively in our hearts," said Mendenhall. "Six million in donations since last year alone. That becomes the wind in the sails of these nonprofits."